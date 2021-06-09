OnePlus logo

As chip shortages have been a constant topic throughout the year, we find some companies looking for more than one alternative to supply the power that goes into their devices. The latest report suggests that OnePlus may, for the first time, give us a new device without a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

According to the latest leak from Digital Chat Station, OnePlus may be getting ready to give its fans a new smartphone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Now, this may seem complicated to believe at first since we have only seen Qualcomm Snapdragon processors under the hood of every single OP device. However, he claims that “OnePlus’ Dimensity 1200 engineering machine looks good, with a single-hole straight screen in the upper left corner and a good screen-to-body ratio.”

Now, this rumor suggests that OnePlus already has a working prototype, which has a punch-hole display with the camera placed on the top left corner of the phone, just like the one on the OP 9 series. And it is also supposed to have a flat display like the vanilla OnePlus 9.

    OnePlus 9 Pro

This new device is also expected to arrive with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor, in its triple camera setup, and an LED flash. It will also run Oxygen OS, which suggests that it could be available worldwide, but maybe the most important information suggests that the OnePlus phone with the Dimensity 1200 chipset could arrive with a CNY 2,000 price tag, which translates to $313, or something in that range.

We must only wait and see if this new device takes part in the Nord series or starts a new line of affordable devices. Remember that the new Dimensity 1200 chipset was announced earlier this year. It comes with a 6nm architecture which features a 1+3+4 code design, where we find the ARM Cortex-A78 cores at their heart, 9-core GPU, and 6-core APU.

Source Weibo

Via GSM Arena




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

