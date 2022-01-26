OnePlus could launch 'OnePlus 10 Ultra' later this year

OnePlus announced its OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this month. While the phone is exclusive to China and hasn't even made it to our hands here in the United States, rumors are suggesting that OnePlus is working on an even higher-end OnePlus 10 model called 'OnePlus 10 Ultra.' The leak comes from the reliable tipster Yogesh Brar who suggests that the phone is currently under the Engineering Validation Testing (EVT) phase and could launch in the second half of 2022.

Both the companies, OnePlus and OPPO, are reeving the benefits of OnePlus becoming a sub-brand of OPPO. The upcoming OPPO Find X5 Pro is said to come with Hasselblad tuned camera thanks to its partnership with OnePlus. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Ultra could benefit from OPPO’s MariSilicon X NPU which has its own ISP for image processing. No other detail about the OnePlus 10 Ultra is known as of now.

OnePlus 10 series' rollout seems to be quite a staggered one. The company hasn't released the OnePlus 10 Pro anywhere in the world except China and it could be March till we get it outside China. Adding more to it, the company is yet to release any information about the standard OnePlus 10 and the lower-end OnePlus 10R. And now, we have received information that another OnePlus 10 series device could be coming in the second half of this year.

Via: GSMArena