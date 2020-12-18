OnePlus is rumored to be working on bringing its next flagship earlier than usual. The OnePlus 9 series is tipped to be unveiled in March 2021. However, CAD renders, OnePlus 9 specifications, and its live images have all been leaked online. These have revealed a hefty camera setup but not much is expected since OnePlus mostly has average camera quality on its flagship. But this could change next year. The brand is said to be partnering with Leica for its OnePlus 9 series.

Huawei- Leica

OnePlus- Leica

Nokia- Zeiss

Vivo- Zeiss

Who takes Hasselblad🤔 — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) December 17, 2020

Op9 series — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) December 17, 2020

The tipster Teme (@RODENT950), who is known for Huawei-related leaks took to Twitter to reveal that OnePlus will be partnering with Leica for its upcoming flagship series. He posted a tweet of company names alongside their partners and mentioned Leica has a collaboration with OnePlus. While that hasn’t happened yet, in one of the replies, the tipster reveals that the collaboration is on its way for the OnePlus 9 series. This could be a much-needed boost to the camera system of OnePlus phones.

OnePlus 9 leaked image via Phonearena

The OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display, which resembles that of the OnePlus 8T. Moreover, it is likely to come with a flat design instead of the curved one that was seen on the OnePlus 8 5G. The display is said to have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. It could come with a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel.

From the leaked images, we can say the sides of the OnePlus 9 5G are made out of aluminum. On the top lies a microphone, while there are a USB-C port and speaker located at the bottom of the device. Plus, SIM card tray has some sort of rubber seal, but the smartphone is tipped to skip any official IP rating. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with no option to expand via microSD cards. It will run Android 11 out of the box. It is tipped to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter.