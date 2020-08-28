OnePlus may soon foray into the product category of smartwatches. The smartphone company has already expanded in wearables market with the launch of its audio accessories. Now, the OnePlus Watch has been certified by the Singapore IMDA, which also reveals the watch has the model number W301GB.

There is no information on the specifications of the upcoming device. However, with the launch of OPPO Watch, we expect the hardware of OnePlus Watch to remain similar if not exact same. The company could introduce its wearable alongside the launch of OnePlus 8T later this year.

The OnePlus Watch is likely to run WearOS. It could be powered by Qualcomm’s recently-announced Snapdragon Wear 4100.

As XDA-Developers points out, this is not the first time that we’ve heard of OnePlus potentially launching a smartwatch. The company confirmed that it was developing a smartwatch back in 2016. However, the project was later scrapped.