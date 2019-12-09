With 2020 fast approaching, we might see OnePlus re-entering the mid-range mobile segment after four years. OnePlus famously launched the OnePlus X back in 2015, when the company was new and was willing to take risks, but for reasons known only to OnePlus they canceled any further mid-range mobile plans and focused on the “flagship” market.

But, renders shared by OnLeaks via twitter, OnePlus is seemingly getting ready to return to mid-range market with the OnePlus 8 Lite. The device is expected to launch alongside OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in 2020.

As per the leaked renders we can see some changes here. There is no curved screen, which is rumored to make it to both to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and there is a dual-camera setup in a rectangular module. OnePlus 8 Lite will likely have a 6.4-inch-6.5-inch display, and a centered punch-hole for a single selfie camera. Other things to notice: no 3.5mm headphone jack, an alert slider, USB-C port, and a bottom firing speaker. There is no fingerprint sensor to be seen in any images so we assume the phone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

There are still a lot of things that we don’t know about the phone. First of all, we are not 100% sure if OnePlus 8 Lite is a real deal or just a prototype OnePlus might be playing with. Second, if the phone is actually launching, we are very curious about the processor on this phone. OnePlus 8 Lite might be powered by Snapdragon 765. Last, but not least, there is no word if the OnePlus 8 Lite will have a high refresh rate screen.

We can expect more information about the OnePlus 8 Lite in coming days.

Source: OnLeaks