OnePlus continues to grow with outstanding numbers in the US

It seems that OnePlus continues to grow in the US market. Last year, we witnessed how OnePlus was the only brand to grow in the US market despite the ongoing pandemic. According to Counterpoint Research, the company’s sales numbers were so great that it was also the fastest-growing OEM in the first half of 2021, with 428 percent year-on-year smartphone growth. And now, it seems that OnePlus continues to break records, as the latest results for the second quarter of 2021 are now in.

The latest information from OnePlus reveals that the company gained substantial business growth in 2021 thanks to the affordable OnePlus Nord N series. This series was one of the leading forces behind these results. However, it didn’t do it alone. The OnePlus 9 series was also essential to achieve these numbers, as it continues to be a great alternative for those who want some of the best specs in a smartphone.

“The impressive triple-digit (286%) growth from OnePlus represents the highest year-over-year growth from any smartphone brand in the US for 2021,” said Anthony Scarsella, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. “The OnePlus success story in 2021 can be credited to two key factors. The first being its new affordable Nord N series of devices which provides a premium user experience paired with 5G connectivity at sensible prices. The second being the launch of its flagship OnePlus 9 Series line which continues to grow the brand’s US market share YoY. As the latest addition to the OnePlus product line in the US the Nord N-Series has already proven successful at both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, and should gain more traction as it further expands into Walmart this year.”

OnePlus numbers saw a 286 percent year-on-year growth compared to what the company achieved in 2020, or at least that’s what IDC research claims. However, the most important growth was spotted during the third quarter of 2021 with a 438 percent, while the fourth quarter of 2021 saw a 226 percent increase which is also amazing.