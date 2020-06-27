OnePlus is all set to foray into the budget TV segment with the launch of its upcoming smart TVs in India. It has confirmed that the new TV price will start below Rs 20,000 (~265). Now, the company has shared a new teaser that suggests that it will be launching three TV models.

According to the teasers, the new OnePlus TV range will start at Rs 1X,999, and go up to Rs 4X,999 with a variant lying somewhere in the 2X,999 range. OnePlus has already said that the TVs will “feature an innovative acoustic arrangement where the speakers are rotated by 90 degrees.”

It's all that you need at a price that you want. Can you guess the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV Series? #SmarterTV #OnePlusTV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 27, 2020

The upcoming OnePlus TVs will sport a 95% screen-to-body ratio. For reference, thin bezels are common in the premium segment, but it will be a “stand out feature” in the budget category. The device will also feature a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut for a better viewing experience.