Several rumors have suggested that OnePlus will be launching a new pair of Bullets wireless earphones alongside the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. While we recently saw renders of the upcoming product, OnePlus has now confirmed its presence.

OnePlus tweeted, “An all-new 10/10 Bullets audio experience is coming your way soon.” We recently reported that the upcoming OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones will provide a 10-hour battery life with a 10-minute charge. The company has also confirmed the development via the link in the tweet.

Further, the pair of earphones is said to offer a 20-hour playback time on a single charge. It is said to sport IP55 certification. Plus, the earphones could feature a Bluetooth latency of just 110ms. For reference, Apple’s AirPods Pro features a latency of 144ms. It will allow the delay to be very low between the audio signal being sent and when you can hear it.

