Several rumors have suggested that OnePlus will be launching a new pair of Bullets wireless earphones alongside the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. While we recently saw renders of the upcoming product, OnePlus has now confirmed its presence.

OnePlus tweeted, “An all-new 10/10 Bullets audio experience is coming your way soon.” We recently reported that the upcoming OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones will provide a 10-hour battery life with a 10-minute charge. The company has also confirmed the development via the link in the tweet.

Further, the pair of earphones is said to offer a 20-hour playback time on a single charge. It is said to sport IP55 certification. Plus, the earphones could feature a Bluetooth latency of just 110ms. For reference, Apple’s AirPods Pro features a latency of 144ms. It will allow the delay to be very low between the audio signal being sent and when you can hear it.

OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones

You can read more about all we know about the April 14 launch event here.

Source: Twitter

