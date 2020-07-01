OnePlus is creating hype for its next smartphone launch. The company recently confirmed that it will be called OnePlus Nord. Now, Qualcomm has gone ahead and confirmed the SoC details for the device. OnePlus Nord will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Excited to be working with @OnePlus as they embark on #NewBeginnings powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform #OnePlusNord https://t.co/1Eitm4GJSI — Qualcomm EU (@Qualcomm_EU) July 1, 2020

Previously, a report claimed that it will feature a dual front camera setup. It will come equipped with a 32MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary shooter. Further, the OnePlus Nord’s price is said to start at $349.

To recall, an OnePlus Z leak claimed that it could be priced at Rs 24,990 (~$330). The device is tipped to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is tipped to be launched in India on July 10.