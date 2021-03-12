OnePlus CEO Pete Lau finally admitted back in December last year that the company was working on its first smartwatch that would arrive early in 2021. Well, that debut is upon us. OnePlus has today officially confirmed that its first smartwatch will make its debut on March 23, the same day that its highly anticipated OnePlus 9 series phones are launched. While the tweet is enough of a teaser in itself even without naming the product, an official OnePlus forum post makes it abundantly clear that a smartwatch is in the pipeline.

“Now, as the clock is ticking down to the launch of our latest flagship, we’re excited to bring you an exclusive Community announcement… it’s time for something new. This fresh addition to the OnePlus family is healthy, punctual and even takes care of you while you sleep.”

One smartwatch, two styles - classy and sporty!

Back in January, two variants of the OnePlus smartwatch carrying the model numbers W501GB and W301GB were certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating that the wearable will be almost certainly be launched in India, which also happens to the company’s biggest market. India happens to the testbed for a new class of OnePlus products, with the company selling a wide range of products here that range from phones and audio products to power banks and even smart TVs across a wide price spectrum.

Interestingly, a patent filed by OnePlus in Germany revealed the design schematics for its smartwatch, which was shown rocking a round dial – something that has now been confirmed by the official teaser images. Notably, the patent diagrams show the watch flaunting two types of straps – a sporty one that looks like the silicone straps we’ve seen on the Apple Watch, and a classy one that might turn out to be a more premium leather option.

Details about the internals are still under the wraps and no credible leaks have emerged so far either. On the software side, the OnePlus smartwatch will likely run a heavily customized version of Wear OS. It is worth noting here that OnePlus initially shelved plans of a smartwatch years ago because it thought Wear OS was not ready to deliver the kind of experience OnePlus sought from its smartwatch.