OnePlus has officially confirmed it will not release a T-series flagship device, or devices this year. Rumors earlier this year suggested the company would launch an upgraded model with slightly more powerful specifications and camera hardware, though we also heard that it might not launch at all.

OnePlus used the T-series as an incremental upgrade for its existing flagship devices, and it seems the company now wants to fully focus on the high-end flagship devices, mid-rangers, and the low-end with the Nord N series (via XDA-Developers). It’s unsure if the company will make new lineups, but the company says there “will be other releases.”, although it didn’t confirm what “other releases” could refer to. It could possibly be the OnePlus 9 RT, but that’s nothing more than just speculation for now.

OnePlus this year announced a brand new device, the OnePlus 9R, although it was exclusively only available in India and China, which may stay the same this year, if the OnePlus 9RT were to be released later this year.

The rumored OnePlus 9RT will be an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 9R. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, likely have a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a large 4,500 mAh battery capacity with support for 65W fast wired charging. It would likely not sport wireless charging capability to save on cost. As for the camera setup, it’s rumored to have a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera sensor. Recent leaks claim the device could launch as soon as this month, and some leakers say it may happen on October 15. Additionally, the new upcoming OnePlus 9RT would stay exclusive to India and China only.

It seems like an interesting strategy and one that could work out well for the company. The Nord N series proved to be very popular in the United States, and while we don’t have any official numbers, OnePlus seems very invested in improving its budget, midrange, and high-end flagship devices in the coming months and years.