A few days ago, rumor emerged that OnePlus was planning to launch a fitness band that would cost somewhere around $40 and that it will debut carrying the moniker OnePlus Band. Not too long after that, alleged renders of the OnePlus Band surfaced online. Today, the company has officially confirmed that a fitness band is coming soon. Plus, the brand has also given us a glimpse of its design, and it looks quite familiar.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear



Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

$40 price tag, AMOLED display, and multi-day battery life

OnePlus’ fitness band has an all-black profile, with the main body rocking a rectangular outline with rounded corners. There is a prominent OnePlus branding at the bottom, which looks a tad ‘in your face’ if I am being honest. Now, the company has not revealed the name of its fitness band, neither has it divulged any of the features, but the tweet does mention that it will be launched soon.

What do we know about the OnePlus fitness band?

As per a previous leak, the OnePlus wearable might be launched in early 2021, and that it will first debut in India carrying a price tag of $40. As for features, the OnePlus fitness band will reportedly be water-resistant. Moreover, it is said to pack an AMOLED display for a better viewing experience (and higher battery efficiency too), and will offer a multi-day battery life as well.

What does the OnePlus Band look like?

Alleged renders of OnePlus’ upcoming fitness band (Image: Twitter / @stufflistings)

Talking about the aesthetics, the leaked render shows it in three colorways – black, orange, and blue – all three of which appear to rock a dual-tone design that actually looks quite attractive. However, the design itself is not too original, as OnePlus appears to have a taken a generous dose of inspiration from the Oppo Band.

But a fitness band is not the only wearable that the company has in the pipeline. OnePlus chief Pete Lau recently confirmed that a smartwatch is also in the pipeline. The company is also gearing up to launch a trio of new smartphones – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite – in the next few months.