OnePlus confirms another feature of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2

We are just hours away from the official launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, but OnePlus decided to give us official confirmation of yet another feature of the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus has been quite busy teasing the features and some specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The device will launch tomorrow, so we have to wait just a bit longer to get full specs and pricing. Whatever the case, OnePlus’ official Twitter page has posted new information that confirms that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will feature a 64MP AI Triple Camera, as well as AI Backlit Video.

The company doesn’t mention information about the other sensors that may be included in the triple camera setup. Still, rumors suggest that we are getting an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP camera in the back. Previous posts by OnePlus India have also confirmed that we are receiving the Dimensity 900 processor under the hood and support for 65W charging. The Nord CE 2 also features a dedicated microSD, USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two color options, including Bahama Blue and a grey color option called Gray Mirror or Mirror Gray.

We are still waiting to get the complete spec list for the OnePlus Nord CE 2, but it seems that we may have to wait until the official announcement. Whatever the case, rumors suggest that this new device will feature a 6.43-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 5 is also part of the package. It is believed that the Nord CE 2 will support up to 1TB storage space via microSD card, and it may also feature a 4,500mAh battery and a 16MP selfie camera.

Source: Twitter