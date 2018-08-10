Android

OnePlus is getting new competition and it’s thanks to Xiaomi’s Pocophone

Xiaomi has officially launched a sub-brand in India called Poco. This new project launches with the new Pocophone F1 that is going to be just as good, maybe better, and as budget friendly as the OnePlus smartphones.

The new Poco team is ready to play in the big leagues, of course with the help of Xiaomi. they have been working on a high end smartphone that can be super-fast, while not going big on the price tag. We even have leaked images of the new Pocophone F1 and they seem promising and interesting. This new smartphone would have a 6” display, a USB-C port, rear fingerprint scanner, and confirmed Snapdragon 845 processor with liquid cooling system, dual rear cameras, 20MP selfie camera, a 4000mAh battery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

