OnePlus is getting new competition and it’s thanks to Xiaomi’s Pocophone
Xiaomi has officially launched a sub-brand in India called Poco. This new project launches with the new Pocophone F1 that is going to be just as good, maybe better, and as budget friendly as the OnePlus smartphones.
God'speed' @JaiMani and the @IndiaPOCO team! Now this is going to be exciting. https://t.co/3YFsf7ySHX
— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 9, 2018
The new Poco team is ready to play in the big leagues, of course with the help of Xiaomi. they have been working on a high end smartphone that can be super-fast, while not going big on the price tag. We even have leaked images of the new Pocophone F1 and they seem promising and interesting. This new smartphone would have a 6” display, a USB-C port, rear fingerprint scanner, and confirmed Snapdragon 845 processor with liquid cooling system, dual rear cameras, 20MP selfie camera, a 4000mAh battery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.
So excited to share this new journey that some of my colleagues are embarking on: POCO, which is all about making a powerful smartphone with technologies that truly matter – the first device will go back to the basics and focus entirely on speed. Prepare to be amazed! https://t.co/IxK8ZqSnjY
— Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) August 10, 2018
Discuss This Post