In October 2020, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left the company. Since then, he’s been away from media attention. After two months of exit, we now know what the Swedish entrepreneur is planning. He is building a new startup. Moreover, he has raised USD 7 million funding for his new audio startup. This venture is said to step in the market sometime in 2021.

As per Techcrunch, Pei has raised USD 7 million from high-profile investors for his new hardware venture. The entrepreneur said that he had secured the seed financing from his friends and private investors, which include Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape and inventor of the iPod), YouTuber Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (chief executive of Reddit), Liam Casey (founder and chief executive of PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (founder of Web Summit) Josh Buckley (chief executive of Product Hunt), and a group of former and current Truecaller employees Kim Fai Kok, Nick Dahl, and Zakaria Hersi.

Let's build the future together. https://t.co/kAOta4Fwkk — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 9, 2020

Pei says he has plans to use the fresh capital to set up an office in London, hire talent and fund product research and development. He also posted a ‘we are hiring’ tweet, which leads to the page of open positions in cities like Bangalore, India and London, GB.

I am grateful and tremendously excited to have friends of this caliber supporting us in building what’s next. We plan on moving aggressively against our vision, and can’t wait to see how the market will react.This seed investment will support the creation of a head office in London, hiring of the team, and finance ongoing product research and development efforts. Carl Pei

Despite Pei remaining tight-lipped about his upcoming venture, a report from Wired claims that his next brand is audio-related. Furthermore, we can expect its first products to be launched next year. Pei has also said that his company will have a broader focus than just headphones.