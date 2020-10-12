OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has reportedly left the company he helped built from scratch alongside current CEO Pete Lau. Android Central reports, citing two sources privy to the matter, that Pete Lau has stepped down from his position as the director of OnePlus Global. As per a TechCrunch report, which also cites information received from anonymous sources, Pei has left OnePlus and is now planning to start his own venture.

Pei was the brains behind OnePlus' budget-centric Nord series smartphones

“Pei, 31, is not joining Samsung, but has clarity on what he wishes to do next. He is starting his own venture, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity as they are not authorized to speak with the media,” the report added. Pei is yet to make an official announcement regarding his exit from OnePlus and future plans.

Earlier today, a screenshot of an internal memo that was posted on Reddit (via AndroidPolice), revealed the company’s leadership structure and interestingly, Pei’s name was missing from the list. Pei, who spearheaded the development of OnePlus Nord series and also appeared prominently in the marketing videos as well as documentary films, apparently vacated his role as the head of Nord Product Line, a position that has now been filled by Emily Dai.

His departure comes at a time when OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch two budget phones – the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100 – on October 26, primarily targeting the US market. Additionally, the company is also holding an event on October 14 to launch its next flagship – the OnePlus 8T. It would be interesting to see whether Pei makes an appearance at either event.

Pei joined OnePlus in 2012 and ever since, he has worked with the company’s other co-founder Pete Lau to lead the brand in its journey of achieving international fame and acclaim. Pei has been the face of OnePlus’ launch events, interactions and customer outreach programs to boost the brand’s image over the years. He is also said to be one of the masterminds behind OnePlus’ virtual marketing strategies.