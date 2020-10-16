Earlier this week, we came across reports claiming that OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has left the company and plans to start his own venture. Today, Pei officially confirmed via a blog post that he is leaving the company after spending seven years. He joined OnePlus in 2012, and together with other co-founder and current CEO Pete Lau, he helped transform the company from a budding smartphone brand with deep roots in software customization to a globally recognized brand that sells millions of well-received budget flagship phones each year.

“Having just turned 24 when OnePlus started, it’s where I spent most of my 20s, and also where I grew up. From nervously interviewing my first employee, to facing severe stage fright the first time I presented a product, to learning how to manage a team… The journey has been real. The things we’ve accomplished and learned, I can’t begin to imagine a more rewarding adventure,” Pei wrote. Notably, he was also the brains behind the OnePlus Nord, the company’s first budget phone that also serves as the stepping stone for more Nord-series smartphones to come.

“I’ve never regretted trusting my gut feeling, and this time it’s no different. These past years, OnePlus has been my singular focus, and everything else has had to take a backseat. I’m looking forward to taking some time off to decompress and catch up with my family and friends. And then follow my heart on to what’s next,” conclude Pei. The former OnePlus executive was particularly well-liked in the tech community, thanks to his proactive approach at engaging with them, listening to their feedback, and incorporating them into OnePlus’ product philosophy down the road.

Carl Pei was the architect behind OnePlus Nord series

Aside from OnePlus’ global outreach program, Pei was also considered one of the architects behind OnePlus’ viral marketing strategies. Pei didn’t reveal anything regarding plans for his next professional engagement in his goodbye post. But we wish him great success at whatever he does next!