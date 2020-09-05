This is not the first time that we have seen the OnePlus Clover over at Geekbench. Previous reports claimed that the device was going to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, but this time we get another chipset powering the show.

We have received a couple of rumors claiming that OnePlus was working on another mid-range smartphone. It was first rumored, back in August, that this new device would also come under the OnePlus Nord name, as it was also suggested that the company might launch two new devices by the end of this year. This information would make sense, considering that we now see a new OnePlus Nord with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and 4GB RAM.

The guys over at MySmartPrice found the scores for the device with model number OnePlus BE2012. Its score results show that it’s 8-core CPU clocked at 1.80GHz, with the “Bengal” codename, while the device scores 245 in the single-core test and 1174 in the multi-core test.

Rumors suggest that the new OnePlus Clover will arrive with a 6.52-inch display with HD+ resolution, 64GB of expandable storage, and a triple camera shooter that will include a 13MP main camera and two 2MP cameras. We could also receive a 6,00mAr battery with 18W fast charging support.

This phone is also expected to make its way to the United States, and it would also be cheaper than the OnePlus Nord, which is currently £379.00 or $503 over in the United Kingdom. However, the US is still waiting for the Nord to be available, so it seems that we will have to wait even longer for the new Clover.

Maybe the most important difference is that the OnePlus Nord has already been field-tested, and there’s still no official information about the OnePlus Clover. With that in mind, which device would you buy?

Source GSM Arena