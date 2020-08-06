OnePlus is rumored to be working on new mid-range smartphones under the OnePlus “Nord” name. It could launch two such devices by the end of this year. One of those are said to be codenamed Billie, which was spotted on Geekbench recently. Now, a second phone codenamed “Clover” has visited the benchmarking site.

According to the Geekbench 5 listing, OnePlus Clover is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It runs Android 10. The phone scored 336 points in single-core test and 1495 points in the multi-core test. If this is a true listing, OnePlus Clover could be priced lower than OnePlus Billie, which runs on Snapdragon 690 chipset.

Earlier, two OnePlus phones have been visually imagined through a video render. One carries a triple rear camera setup, while the other houses two cameras at the back. These smartphones could be coming to the US soon.