OnePlus wants you to become a OnePlus Closed Beta tester

OnePlus is recruiting 100 people into a Closed Beta Program, according to a recent forum post on the manufacturer’s website. The post also mentions that OnePlus will be shaking up the Beta program a little by dividing it into Closed Beta, Open Beta, and the MP (official) builds.

Members of the OnePlus Closed Beta program will offer constant feedback based on which OnePlus will “refine or revise” the product strategy. Members of this OnePlus Closed Beta program will be regarded as “elite” community members. They will also be the closest ones to the teams, but it will come at a cost. Non-Disclosure Agreements are required as they will have access to upcoming features. A lot of bug hunting, tracking, flashing, and other activities are involved as well, in addition to reporting to OnePlus the findings.

In order to become part of the elite 100, you have to own a OnePlus 6, be an active member of the OnePlus Community, and be willing to constantly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Slack. You can read more at the source link below.