OnePlus launched its OnePlus 8 lineup globally a couple of days ago. The company has scheduled a launch event on April 17 in China to announce its latest lineup in the country Ahead of the launch, OnePlus China has teased to announce a new product at the event.

OnePlus took to Weibo to tease the launch of a surprise product tomorrow. The teaser image showcases a white box with a question mark on top. There’s a caption that roughly translates to “If there will be a “mysterious new product“ at the launch event tomorrow, what do you think it will be?”.

The box clearly seems to be a retail package of a phone. Hence, many are speculating it to be the rumored OnePlus Z / OnePlus 8 Lite. The smartphone is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset.

The OnePlus Z is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centered punch-hole notch.

