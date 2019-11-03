OnePlus CEO: we will stick to our two-phone strategy for now

Talking to the Times of India, CEO Pete Lau talked about the company’s strategy moving forward. He specifically addressed the two-phone strategy, where OnePlus introduces a more affordable device, alongside a higher-priced one.

I think moving forward we are going to — at least for now — stick with current strategy by introducing two products; wherein one will be affordable and the other one be priced higher — Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO

In the past, OnePlus usually announced one phone, twice a year. A flagship phone kicked off the year for the company, followed up by a slight T-refresh in the second part of the year. However, this year, OnePlus shifted its strategy to announce the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, two flagship phones, of which the 7 was slightly cheaper than the 7 Pro. Last month, however, OnePlus announced a T version for both, relying on the same strategy, with the 7T Pro being more expensive than the 7T.

When we decided to use the dual product strategy we think about the product itself. We want to provide the best user experience. Take OnePlus 7 Pro for example, for regular customers in Indian market that’s a very high price but on the other hand we really want to give our customers the best user experience that’s why we introduced the OnePlus 7 as a more approachable product for more users — Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO

Considering the latest numbers, the strategy looks like it’s paying off for OnePlus, and, according to Lau, this is what we should expect from the company in the foreseeable near future.