OnePlus revealed its Concept One smartphone at this year’s CES 2020, and, more recently, it unveiled its Deep Dive 120Hz screen technology.

Company CEO Pete Lau sat down for a chat on The Verge’s podcast, where he talked about 5G, the Concept One, and, among many other things, he touched on foldable screens as well.

Foldable is actually an example of something that we have looked into but not pursued. That’s because, in looking into the application of what’s currently available for foldable screen technology, we haven’t found that the significant advantage or value that’s brought that isn’t outweighed by the shortcomings or the disadvantages of the current state of the technology Pete Lau via interpreter Eric Gass

Lau said that the current state of technology doesn’t allow a perfect fold. Foldable screens, according to Lau, don’t have a “very clean or very crisp fold”, resulting in “a lot of screen creasing or issues with where the fold is in the screen”. This is something Lau says is unacceptable for OnePlus, which has admittedly looked into the topic, and decided not to pursue it for the time being.

Source: The Verge