OnePlus 8 series will break cover on April 14 and will include two phones – the vanilla OnePlus 8 and the more powerful OnePlus 8 Pro. Prior to that, CEO Pete Lau has revealed a few details about the upcoming phones such as the presence of Snapdragon 865, which is quite obvious at this point of time.

More importantly, Lau divulged that the OnePlus 8 series will employ the faster LPDDR5 RAM module. It is said to offer a data transfer rate of 6,400Mbps with bandwidth as high as 51.2GB/s, while also reducing power consumption by 45%.

Also, the OnePlus 8 series will employ UFS 3.0 flash storage that is claimed to offer read and write speed of up to 1700Mb/s. Aside from using UFS 3.0 storage, OnePlus will also utilise Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster tech to further enhance the memory performance.

Source: OnePlus Forum

