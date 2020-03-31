Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus 8 series will break cover on April 14 and will include two phones – the vanilla OnePlus 8 and the more powerful OnePlus 8 Pro. Prior to that, CEO Pete Lau has revealed a few details about the upcoming phones such as the presence of Snapdragon 865, which is quite obvious at this point of time.

More importantly, Lau divulged that the OnePlus 8 series will employ the faster LPDDR5 RAM module. It is said to offer a data transfer rate of 6,400Mbps with bandwidth as high as 51.2GB/s, while also reducing power consumption by 45%.

Also, the OnePlus 8 series will employ UFS 3.0 flash storage that is claimed to offer read and write speed of up to 1700Mb/s. Aside from using UFS 3.0 storage, OnePlus will also utilise Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster tech to further enhance the memory performance.

Source: OnePlus Forum

You May Also Like

New MacBook Air, iPad Pro and more are on sale today

Today’s deals include the, yet to be released, 13-inch MacBook Air and the iPad Pro, along with other great devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10+
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20

Best Buy has also decided to close all stores and use curbside delivery only

Best Buy stores in the United States have also decided to close their doors for customers, but you will still be able to get your products

OnePlus extends product warranty and return period amid coronavirus lockdown

Aside from extending the warranty, OnePlus is also testing a back-up device plan to keep a phone in customer’s hands while their device is out for repair.