OnePlus 8T is all set to debut on October 14, and unsurprisingly, the rumor mill is in full swing around the upcoming smartphone. Leaks have already given us a glimpse of the phone’s design and some of its key specifications have also surfaced online, revealing the presence of an upgraded quad rear camera setup. Now, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared some details about the OnePlus 8T’s display in an interaction with the folks over at TechRadar. The OnePlus co-founder mentioned that the OnePlus 8T will pack a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

A 2.5D flexible screen for the first time

With a 120Hz panel, the OnePlus offering will be only the second device in the company’s lineup aside from the OnePlus 8 Pro to touch that display refresh rate mark. Lau also added that the company is also using a 2.5D flexible screen for the first time starting with the OnePlus 8T. “Compared to regular panels, the 2.5D flexible screen offers an improved light permeability and can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits,” Lau was quoted as saying. The report adds that the OnePlus 8T will offer an impressive 91.9% screen-to-body-ratio, which is higher than any OnePlus phone currently available in the market.

OnePlus 8T display will be the most color-accurate ever

Delving further into the attributes of OnePlus 8T’s display, Lau added that the panel used on it has received the highest quality certification by DisplayMate and that it offers “the highest color accuracy possible across the industry” with a “Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of around 0.3.” Talking about making the jump from 90Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, Lau noted that “screen is the most highly-used component on a phone” and that it “contributes significantly to the overall fast and smooth experience.” As per rumors circulating in the leak arena, OnePlus is not going to launch a ‘Pro’ model this time around, which means a “OnePlus 8T Pro” likely won’t happen.