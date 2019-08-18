Android

OnePlus CEO confirms second 5G phone this year, possibly the OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, available since end of May in the UK on EE, is the company’s first 5G-capable smartphone, announced on May 14. Apparently, OnePlus has additional plans, which may or may not be the same as the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro, rumored for an October debut.

Company CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a recent interview that OnePlus is planning on a second 5G phone for this year, one that would be compatible with 5G networks globally. At this point we can speculate that it might indeed be the OnePlus 7T Pro, judging by the company’s past releases. The fall device usually builds on the spring model with improved internals, so, aside from 5G capabilities, we can probably expect it to use the newer Snapdragon 855 Plus chip.

