OnePlus recently rolled out its Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. It introduced a new version of the OnePlus Camera app — version 6.4.23. Now, on digging, XDA-Developers have found new assets, strings, and code hinting at new camera features. These could hint at what Oneplus might be planning to unveil with its next flagship – the OnePlus 9 series in March.

This APK teardown has revealed several new features, which could be coming with the next flagship. First, there is a new Tilt-Shift mode. This refers to tilt-shift photography or miniature faking. It allows the photographer to make scenes appear much smaller than they actually are. Here’s how the feature could look like in the OnePlus Camera app:

Image source: LossyX via XDA Developers

Second, there is a Stardust feature, which is said to let you point your camera at a bright source of light such as the sun, and enable you to see a radiating star-shape rather than a dot. The report goes on to say that the camera app will likely choose an optimal aperture that’s both small enough to achieve the effect but also large enough to maximize overall image sharpness. Despite the lack of a periscope camera, there could be a Moon mode to capture photos of the night sky on the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus could also introduce a Hyperlapse mode. There is already a time-lapse mode, which captures stationary pictures, hyper lapses add movement over long-distances. Lastly, there is a Focus Peaking feature that will likely highlight any in-focus areas in the viewfinder (assuming it’s like the feature found in many mirrorless cameras).

These features might or might not make their way to the OnePlus Camera app with the launch of future devices. However, the presence of these strings and codes does reveal that the company is working on these features.