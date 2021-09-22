We start today’s deals with several interesting deals. First up, we head over to OnePlus.com, where the latest OnePlus 8 is currently available for $699 when you bundle it with a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro. These devices would usually cost you $879, which means you get $179.99 savings. Unfortunately, you will have to hurry, as this deal will only be available until midnight.

The vanilla OnePlus 9 comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 65W Ultra Fast Charging, 5G support, a beautiful 120H Fluid display, and a Hasselblad Camera that can only improve with software updates. I mean, it’s great if you want to capture your favorite moments during the day, but don’t get too excited about taking photos and videos with low light.

You can also score great savings over at Amazon, where the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is available for just $628 after receiving a 24 percent discount. This will get you a new WiFi-only model with 512GB storage space and more than $202 savings.

You can also score massive savings on the previous version Kindle Paperwhite, that’s currently receiving a 38 percent discount. In other words, you can get the ad-supported version with 8GB storage space and three free months of Kindle Unlimited for $80 after a $50 discount. Savings get even better when you get the 32GB storage variant that’s available for $95 with $65 savings. Suppose you want the ad-free model. In that case, get ready to pay $115 for the 32GB option and $110 for the 8GB option, and you still get to score $65 and $40 savings.

Other deals feature the TicWatch Pro 3 on its GPS variant. It is currently going for $255 after a 15 percent discount. This smartwatch packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, a dual system platform health fitness monitor, IP 68 rating, heart rate, and sleep tracking, as well as a battery that will be able to go for up to 45 days without a charge.