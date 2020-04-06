OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are said to to be launched soon. While the OnePlus 8 series will be launching on April 14, there is no word if we will see the new earphones at that launch. However, here are the specifications of the upcoming product.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are tipped to feature Warp Charge fast charging that will provide up to 10 hours of usage with just a 10-minute charge. Further, it is said to offer a 20-hour playback time on a single charge.

As per the report, the Bullets Wireless Z will sport IP55 certification. Plus, the earphones will feature a Bluetooth latency of just 110ms. For reference, Apple’s AirPods Pro features a latency of 144ms. It will allow the delay to be very low between the audio signal being sent and when you can hear it.

We already know that the upcoming product will be offered in four colors, which apparently matches the colour scheme of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones.

Source: Twitter / Pricebaba