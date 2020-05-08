OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be made available for purchase in India starting May 10. The product will be available at Rs 1,999 for early access on Amazon.in and oneplus.in starting 12 AM.

Further, starting May 11, it will be made available across all offline and online channels including Flipkart. For reference, this will be the first OnePlus product to sell on Flipkart.

The IP55-rated OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z support the in-house Warp Charge tech, which is claimed to provide 10 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes worth of charging time.

You May Also Like

The Apple Watch Series 5 and Motorola’s Moto G7 Power are on sale today

Today’s deals come from Amazon, where you can find up to $100 off several Apple Watch Series 5 models, the Moto G7 Power and more devices on sale

The 12.3-inch Google Pixel Slate and more devices are on sale today

Today’s deals start with the 12.3-inch Google Pixel Slate, several audio devices and fitness trackers for you to choose from

We kick off May with some great deals on Samsung and Apple products

Today’s deals include the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Note 10+, the Apple Mac mini and more interesting devices from Amazon and B&H