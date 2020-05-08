OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be made available for purchase in India starting May 10. The product will be available at Rs 1,999 for early access on Amazon.in and oneplus.in starting 12 AM.

Further, starting May 11, it will be made available across all offline and online channels including Flipkart. For reference, this will be the first OnePlus product to sell on Flipkart.

The IP55-rated OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z support the in-house Warp Charge tech, which is claimed to provide 10 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes worth of charging time.

