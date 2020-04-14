OnePlus 8 series is the talk of the tech town, but the company has also launched an audio product today – the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. OnePlus’ new Bluetooth headphones have a familiar design and come in four colours – black, blue, mint, and oat.

The IP55-rated OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z support the in-house Warp Charge tech, which is claimed to provide 10 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes worth of charging time. The device is claimed to last 20 hours on a single charge and features a 9.2mm dynamic driver.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z have a neckband design and support Bluetooth 5.0 with a low-latency mode to keep audio in sync. The usual set of features such as Quick Switch, Quick Pair, and Magnetic Control is still there for user’s convenience. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z cost $49.95, and are currently listed as “coming soon” on the official website.

Source: OnePlus