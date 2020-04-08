Up next
We recently saw renders of the upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones, but the leaked images only revealed the earpiece and not their full design. Now, Evan Blass has shared what appears to be the official marketing images of the upcoming OnePlus wearable.

The leaked images show a familiar neckband design that we also saw on its predecessor, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. However, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will come in four colour options viz. blue, black, mint, and oat.

It is evident from the images that the two earpieces will stick together magnetically to pause music playback and save battery. Also, OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will support fast charging, with 10 minutes of charging providing enough juice for 10 hours of music playback.

Source: Evan Blass / GSMArena

