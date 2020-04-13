OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z
OnePlus 8 series will be launching on April 14. The company is also expected to announce a pair of wireless earphones named OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z at the event.

OnePlus India took to Twitter to tease the design of its upcoming product. It showcases the new earbuds along with silicone ear-tips. Further, they feature a glossy finish. The teaser shows a blue-ish finish on the earphones.

The product is said to provide a 10-hour battery life with a 10-minute charge. Further, it is tipped to offer a 20-hour playback time on a single charge and sport an IP55 certification.

Plus, the earphones could feature a Bluetooth latency of just 110ms. For reference, Apple’s AirPods Pro features a latency of 144ms. It will allow the delay to be very low between the audio signal being sent and when you can hear it.

