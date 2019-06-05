When it comes to wireless earphones, even though there are plenty of options out there, it’s really hard to find one that nicely balances price and quality. Take the Apple AirPods, for example, they start at $159 and go all the way up to $199 with the Wireless Charging Case.

Then there are the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, the second iteration the company introduced alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro. They cost $99 and bring a lot to the table.

They not only feature a sturdy metal construction that looks really good, but they also bring superior sound quality with crisp treble and low bass. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and Qualcomm’s aptX HD, you can rest assured that the content you stream to your Bullets Wireless 2 is the highest quality stream, with the best quality playback.

If you’re worried about battery life, don’t! They feature OnePlus’ own Warp Charging technology which ensures that a 10 minute charge gives you enough juice for 10 hours of playback. A full charge extends that by 4 hours for a total of 14 hours playback time. …and, when you want to pause your music, just snap them together with the magnets and you’re done, you’ve turned them off.

For $99, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 should definitely be on the shortlist of earphones if you’re on the lookout for a pair. You can grab them today from OnePlus.com.

We thank OnePlus for sponsoring this article!