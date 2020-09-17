Earlier this year, OnePlus forayed into the TWS earphones category with the launch of OnePlus Buds. Now, according to the rumors, the company is gearing up to launch yet another device in the segment. OnePlus’ Bluetooth audio accessory lineup currently includes the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, and the OnePlus Buds. Notably, the new product wouldn’t be an upgrade to the OnePlus Buds but a more affordable pair of TWS earphones. The upcoming product could be called OnePlus Buds Z.

The OnePlus Buds Z were first spotted by XDA-Developers in the OxygenOS 11 Beta. Now, tipster Max J. has shared some details surrounding the product. He says the OnePlus Buds Z will be more affordable than the original OnePlus Buds. We expect the former to be a toned down version of the latter. For reference, the OnePlus Buds cost $80.

As for the specs, we don’t have any information regarding the OnePlus Buds Z. However, as for the OnePlus Buds, they are claimed to last 30 hours on a full charge, while charging it for 10 minutes will deliver enough juice for 10 hours of music playback. They come with 13.4mm drivers that offer support for Dirac Audio Tuner and Dolby Atmos for a stereo effect. OnePlus also claims that the Fnatic Mode brings audio latency down to 103ms. The TWS earphones feature half in-ear design and come with an IPX4 certification, which means they can handle sweat and occasional liquid splashes with ease.