OnePlus has today launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds – the OnePlus Buds Z. The new budget wireless earbuds come with a new bass boost technology to deliver a thumping bass. OnePlus has equipped its latest wearable with 10mm dynamic drivers that work in tandem with the stereo system that is backed by Dolby Atmos. The latest OnePlus audio wearable comes with an IP55 rating, which means they can handle sweat exposure and accidental liquid splashes.

The OnePlus Buds Z are claimed to last 20 hours on a single charge. Plus, they can provide up to 3 hours of playback time with just 10-minutes of charging time. Bluetooth 5.0 handles the pairing duties, and there is also a new Quick Pair feature that OnePlus claims will “deliver exceptional sound when taking a conference call, watching a movie or simply enjoying music on the go.”

OnePlus Buds Z also offer environmental noise reduction to cancel out external audio disturbances while taking calls. The new true wireless earbuds from OnePlus flaunt a polished seashell pattern and to ensure maximum in-ear comfort, they come bundled with silicone eartips in three sizes. They also support tap gestures for controlling media playback and handling calls.

OnePlus Buds Z weighs just 4.35 grams. They come with a dedicated gaming mode as well, and there is an automatic pause feature as well. The OnePlus Buds Z comes in a single white colorway and is priced at $45.99. The company is also launching a special edition in collaboration with Steven Harrington that will set buyers back by $59.99. OnePlus Buds Z will be up for grabs starting November 2 via the official OnePlus website.

Additionally, OnePlus has also launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Bluetooth earphones exclusively for the Indian market. It will set buyers back by Rs. 1,999 and comes in black and blue colors.