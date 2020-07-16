Oneplus buds
OnePlus Buds are confirmed to be launching alongside the OnePlus Nord on July 21 in India. Ahead of the launch, the company is teasing its features one by one. The Buds are expected to deliver outstanding battery life as they will deliver up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge of the case. Further, each earbud can individually support seven hours of non-stop playback.

Now, a new report from TechRadar says that the OnePlus Buds will use the company’s own Warp Charge technology that will charge the device for up to 10 hours of usage in just 10 minutes. The TWS earphones are said to pack a 430mAh Lithium-Ion battery and the charging speed will be capped at 5v 1.5A to avoid damage to the battery.

The company CEO has already revealed that OnePlus Buds will sport a “half-in-ear design”. It is aimed at increasing comfort level for the users by reducing the pressure inside the ear.

