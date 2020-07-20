We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

OnePlus Buds, the company’s first true wireless earbuds, will debut alongside the OnePlus Nord mid-ranger on July 21. A recent leak also gave us our first detailed look at the upcoming earbuds, but so far, the biggest piece of puzzle that has so far remained a mystery is the price. But thankfully, we now have an idea.

The latest teaser from the official OnePlus Instagram account suggests that the OnePlus Buds won’t touch the three-figure price mark. Unfortunately, the only hint we have is the blank ‘$XX.XX’ price tag, but it is assurance enough that we can expect a sub-$100 price for OnePlus’ upcoming true wireless earbuds.

View this post on Instagram

$XX.XX

A post shared by OnePlus (@oneplus) on

As for features, previous OnePlus Buds teasers have revealed support for Warp Charge technology as well as noise cancellation during voice calls. As far as design goes, the OnePlus Buds will come in black, blue, and white colors with a matching color profile for the charging case.

You May Also Like
HONOR MagicWatch 2
HONOR MagicWatch 2 gets 85 new workout modes and 194 types of data tracking with new update
The update will be available on both 42mm (4.2 cm) and 46mm (4.6 cm) variants.
Pocketnow Daily: There’s ANOTHER iPhone 12 Problem? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new rumors about the batteries in the iPhone 12 lineup, more Google Pixel 4a leaks and more
iPhone SE Red color
Great deals include a new iPhone SE for $120, and more
Today’s deals come from Best Buy and Amazon, where we find the 2020 iPhone SE, the Garmin vivomode 3S and more devices on sale