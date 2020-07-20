OnePlus Buds, the company’s first true wireless earbuds, will debut alongside the OnePlus Nord mid-ranger on July 21. A recent leak also gave us our first detailed look at the upcoming earbuds, but so far, the biggest piece of puzzle that has so far remained a mystery is the price. But thankfully, we now have an idea.

The latest teaser from the official OnePlus Instagram account suggests that the OnePlus Buds won’t touch the three-figure price mark. Unfortunately, the only hint we have is the blank ‘$XX.XX’ price tag, but it is assurance enough that we can expect a sub-$100 price for OnePlus’ upcoming true wireless earbuds.

As for features, previous OnePlus Buds teasers have revealed support for Warp Charge technology as well as noise cancellation during voice calls. As far as design goes, the OnePlus Buds will come in black, blue, and white colors with a matching color profile for the charging case.