Last week, Pete Lau revealed that OnePlus had scheduled an event to announce the new OnePlus Nord 2. Said event will take place next Thursday, July 22, and things get even better when we receive confirmation that the new OnePlus Buds Pro will also launch next week.

It seems that we are getting more than a new product on the next OnePlus event that is officially scheduled to happen on July 22. The information comes from no other than OnePlus’ R&D Head Kinder Liu, who revealed that the new OnePlus Buds Pro will share the spotlight with the new Nord 2 5G. Now, this doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as we had already received information in a OnePlus forum post claiming that the new Buds Pro were going to launch next week.

“Are you excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch? I bet you didn’t know the new installment of the Nord series would be accompanied by the yet-to-be-announced Buds Pro! Do you want to test them both? Well, you might have to wait less than you expected.”

Now, the most interesting part is that Kinder Liu also revealed some details about the upcoming headphones in a recent interview with CNET. He explained that the OnePlus Buds Pro will feature adaptive noise cancellation thanks to three microphones which would allow the earbuds to monitor exterior noises to “intelligently produce noise-canceling counter frequencies.” Further, he mentioned that the buds will be able to adjust “how much noise canceling is needed, auto-tuning itself from a minimum of 15 decibels to a maximum of 40db.”

He also revealed that the company has been working on the new earphones since July last year.

“For OnePlus, we always want to create the best user experience possible. Audio devices are a vital part in our users’ daily digital life and are key to bringing the digital entertainment experience to the next level.

“The wide range of audio products we created earlier finally prepared us to introduce a truly flagship-level wireless audio device, with active noise cancellation and other top-tier features.”

According to Liu, the new OnePlus Buds Pro will deliver up to 38 hours of battery life if you have active noise cancellation off or 28 hours with ANC enabled. They will also feature wireless charging, even though it will be limited to 2-watt speeds. However, if you don’t mind carrying your cables around, you will be able to get up to ten hours of battery life after a 10-minute charge.

Source CNET