The brand new OnePlus Buds Pro was announced today alongside the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. OnePlus has officially entered the premium audio space with the OnePlus Buds Pro true wireless earbuds. It’s the first wireless earbuds from OnePlus that features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and other more advanced features.

The new OnePlus Buds Pro features an industry-leading smart noise reduction system, superior call quality, extended battery performance, and a more personalized sound to create a truly immersive and premium audio experience.

OnePlus founder Pete Lau said “OnePlus has always been committed to delivering the best user experience possible with technology. We’ve challenged the smartphone industry with our premium devices, and now we are applying our Never Settle approach to portable audio with the OnePlus Buds Pro. This is our next step in creating a truly seamlessly connected experience for our users.”

The new “Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation System” (ANC) can intelligently drown out unwanted sound frequencies in real-time, such as chatting, traffic, and more. Each earbud has three microphones that can actively filter out noise levels up to 40dB. The Buds Pro also uses a noise reduction algorithm to reduce wind noise to provide clear and even loudness in all environments.

The earbuds also feature OnePlus Audio ID, which can calibrate the sound profile that caters to user-specific sound sensitivities. It features two large 11mm dynamic drives and Doby Atmos support.

The Buds Pro wireless earbuds have a battery life of up to 38 hours, with the charging case. A short 10-minute charge can provide up to 10 hours of listening time. The earbuds also support OnePlus’ Warp Charge technology, as well as third-party Qi-certified wireless chargers. The earbuds also offer Bluetooth 5.2 support and latency as low as 94ms with Pro Gaming mode turned on.

The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in two color options, Matte Black and White. It will be available in the US and Canada on September 1 for $149.99 USD at OnePlus.com.