Here we compare the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with its predecessor to see what's new and improved with this generation.

At its "Cloud 11" event on February 7th, 2023, OnePlus unveiled the second generation of its flagship audio product, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, alongside its latest flagship the OnePlus 11 and first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad. The upgraded earbuds bring a fresh set of drivers — tuned by Dynaudio — and support for spatial audio as marquee features. Here we will compare the earbuds with the previous generation to undestand everything that's new.

Price and Availability

Starting with cost, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will run you $179, showing a slight increase — the previous generation started at $159. If interested, you can pre-order the earbuds currently, with deliveries set to begin on February 16th.

As part of its pre-order benefits, you will get a $50 discount when you buy the earbuds via OnePlus' official website or a $20 Amazon Gift Card if you go the Amazon route. It'll be available in two colors — Arbor Green and Obsidian Black.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a great set of earbuds to own as they up the ante of audio performance with an improved dual driver system and spatial audio support. The hardware even features improved noise-canceling to help isolate yourself from the surroundings.

There's also another version of this product named OnePluds Bud Pro 2R, which is currently exclusive to India and drops head tracking hardware and the wireless charging case for a reduction in cost (~$120). It's available in two colors — Obsidian Black and Mystic White.

Audio Performance

As mentioned earlier, a marquee feature of these earbuds is the new MelodyBoost Dual Driver system that OnePlus co-created with Dynaudio. It uses a 11mm main woofer and a 6mm tweeter together to create a sound profile that prioritizes clarity on vocals while ensuring the bass has depth. When looking at the first generation, that set of earbuds used a single 11mm known to deliver a punchy bass. You can expect more clarity, detail, and resolution of the instruments with the new earbuds.

The next improvement OnePlus has made to the audio experience is seen in Noise Cancelation performance. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can cancel out sounds up to 48 dB, whereas its predecessor topped at 40 dB.

OnePlus delivers ANC in three options, Faint, Smart, and Extreme. On OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Faint mode cuts out sounds up to 27 dB, while the Extreme hits the cap of 48 dB. Choosing Smart will adapt noise canceling to your surroundings. With the first generation, Faint canceled sounds below 19 dB and Extreme hit the threshold of 40 dB.

A new addition to OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is Spatial Audio support, which OnePlus has implemented while collaborating with Google. It says the implementation will help create the room-filling experience the feature is known to provide, particularly due to the custom spatial-rendering algorithm put into place.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 even comes with a few custom EQ modes created with Dynaudio's help. While the previous generation might not have access to these specific modes, a recent software update did bring the ability to customize EQ.

Battery

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has a claimed battery life of 39 hours; this includes 9 hours of listening time on the earbuds (with ANC off) and an additional 30 hours of backup provided by the case. Using ANC reduces the listening time to 6 hours on a single charge, with the charging case providing an extra 19 hours.

And when it comes to powering the earbuds, you can quickly top them up via wired charging — 10 minutes of charging will get you 10 hours of listening — or use wireless chargers to provide a steady charge.

OnePlus Buds Pro (1st Gen.), while comparable to the newer generation in this segment, do fall behind with their claimed 38-hour battery life. Here the earbuds were stated to last 7 hours on a single charge with ANC Off and 5 hours with the feature activated.

Connectivity

For connectivity, OnePlus is trying to do more with the second generation of its premium earbuds. Firstly, they now ship with Bluetooth 5.3 compatible hardware. Second, you can connect these earbuds to two devices simultaneously and switch between them seamlessly, thanks to Google SASS. And third, they support Google Fast Pair, which will allow you to get listening with just a few taps.

While seamless switching between devices is available on OnePlus Buds Pro (1st Gen.), the integration of Google SASS is said to improve the experience. Also, swapping the OnePlus Fast Pair system for the standardized Google Fast Pair makes the Buds Pro 2 more seamless to use with other Android devices. There's also a reduction in latency, down to 54ms from the 94ms — to improve your mobile gaming experience.

Other Features

And before the finish, there are a few other additions we'd like to touch upon; First, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 looks to be doing more with its hardware in this generation by including a new Neck Health feature — coming later with a software update — which uses the inertial measurement units in the earbuds to understand and suggest posture changes.

Next, we're glad that OnePlus continues offering an IP rating on both the case and earbuds. The standards also remain unchanged — IP55 on the buds and IPX4 on the charging case.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Up The Ante With Better Audio

