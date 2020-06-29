OnePlus Buds Black

OnePlus has been long rumored to be working on a pair of truly wireless earbuds. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, however, a leak recently claimed that OnePlus TWS earphones will be called OnePlus Buds. Now, a new leak has revealed that the earbuds will come in Black color.

The information comes from Twitter by Max J (@MaxJmb). It shows a sketch of the earbuds in black with red accents. The previous leak also included a sketch of OnePlus Buds and showed a round case with an LED in front that is likely to come on when charging. 

The upcoming OnePLus TWS earphones are said to have support for touch controls, Google Assistant, and fast-pairing with OnePlus devices. Details like battery life and price are currently unknown. It could be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Nord in July.

