The leaks and speculations are finally over. OnePlus has today launched the OnePlus Buds, its first true wireless earbuds, alongside the OnePlus Nord mid-ranger. They come in Nord Blue, White, and Gray colors with a matching color profile for the charging case. They pack three onboard microphones that employ noise-reduction algorithms to eliminate ambient noise during voice calls.

Talking about the specs, the OnePlus Buds are claimed to last 30 hours on a full charge, while charging it for 10 minutes will deliver enough juice for 10 hours of music playback. OnePlus has equipped its TWS earbuds with 13.4mm drivers that offer support for Dirac Audio Tuner and Dolby Atmos for a stereo effect. OnePlus also claims that the Fnatic Mode will bring audio latency down to 103ms.

OnePlus Buds rock a half in-ear design and come with an IPX4 certification, which means they can handle sweat and occasional liquid splashes with ease. The charging case has a USB Type-C port and pairing is facilitated over Bluetooth 5.0 standard. OnePlus Buds also support double tap and long press gestures, and thanks to Fast Pair, connecting them to your smartphone will be quick and convenient.

As for what you pay for them, OnePlus Nord earbuds have been priced at $79 and will be up for grabs starting July 27 in white, while the gray color option will go on sale starting next month. For buyers in India, OnePlus is charging Rs. 4,990 for its first truly wireless earbuds, but a concrete market availability date is yet to be revealed.