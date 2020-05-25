OnePlus Buds

OnePlus has been long rumored to be working on a pair of truly wireless earbuds, but so far, nothing has been officially confirmed.

However, recently, tipster Max. J (@MaxJmb) shared what he called an “actual design” for OnePlus’ upcoming device. Now, he has posted another image with the name of the device.

The upcoming OnePlus true wireless earbuds are tipped to be called “OnePlus Buds”. The leak includes a sketch of the earbuds, which appear to be like Apple’s AirPods.

As per the leak, the OnePlus Buds come in a round case with an LED in front that is likely to come on when charging. The device is expected to have support for touch controls, Google Assistant, and fast-pairing with OnePlus devices.

Details like battery life and price are currently unknown. However, we expect them to surface in the coming months. The device could be revealed alongside the OnePlus Z in July.

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
The Samsung Galaxy S20 and more great devices are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H Photo video, where you can find the Samsung Galaxy S20, the OnePlus 6T and more on sale
Freebuds 3
HUAWEI Freebuds 3 true wireless earphones with ANC launched in India for Rs 12,990 ($172)
The Freebuds 3 are powered by the Kirin A1 chip.
Mi AirDots 2 SE
Xiaomi launches Mi AirDots 2 SE with dual microphones in China
It priced at 169 yuan (~ US$ 24 / Rs 1,800).