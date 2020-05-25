OnePlus has been long rumored to be working on a pair of truly wireless earbuds, but so far, nothing has been officially confirmed.

However, recently, tipster Max. J (@MaxJmb) shared what he called an “actual design” for OnePlus’ upcoming device. Now, he has posted another image with the name of the device.

The upcoming OnePlus true wireless earbuds are tipped to be called “OnePlus Buds”. The leak includes a sketch of the earbuds, which appear to be like Apple’s AirPods.

As per the leak, the OnePlus Buds come in a round case with an LED in front that is likely to come on when charging. The device is expected to have support for touch controls, Google Assistant, and fast-pairing with OnePlus devices.

Details like battery life and price are currently unknown. However, we expect them to surface in the coming months. The device could be revealed alongside the OnePlus Z in July.