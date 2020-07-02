OnePlus has today launched new affordable TV across two product lines, both of which boot Android TV with its own custom skin on top and a ton of features. The company has launched a OnePlus TV U-series model with a 55-inch 4K display (55U1) and the OnePlus TV Y-series that will be available in 32-inch (32Y1) and 43-inch (43Y1) variants with an FHD and HD display respectively.

Starting with the OnePlus TV 55U1, it has a more premium build with a metallic chassis and aluminum alloy frame. The 4K panel has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with 93% of DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. It also brings support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG formats. There is also a dedicated gamma engine for dynamic range adjustment and also for enabling the MEMC tech for frame upscaling and anti-aliasing to deliver a sharper visual output.

It has the MediaTek MT5887 processor at its heart paired with 3GB of RAM and 16 gigs of onboard storage. There are two full-range 30W speakers and two tweeters, complete with Dolby Atmos support. The smart remote control comes with dedicated Netflix and Prime Video buttons, and is quite similar to the one that shipped with the premium OnePlus Q series TVs.

Coming to the smaller and more affordable OnePlus TV Y-series, you get features such as full Google Play support, onboard Google Assistant, Dolby Audio, gamma engine, MEMC, multi-device control, and shared album among others. The OnePlus TV 43Y1 features a 43-inch Full HD display, while the smaller OnePlus TV 32Y1 model comes equipped with a 32-inch HD (1366 x 768 pixels) display. These two have a 20W speaker setup, pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage.

As far as new features go, you get OnePlus Play, an in-house content discovery platform that recommends content from OTT apps such as Netflix and Prime Video. There is also a data saver mode and a Kids Mode too. The Oxygen Connect app, on the other hand, turns your phone into a remote control, but with a wider array of controls such as powering it on/off, a better keyboard experience for searching content, gesture-based volume control, quick app switch on the TV, screenshot capture, and Wi-Fi sharing among others.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus TV 55U1 is priced at 49,999 (~$670), the OnePlus TV 43Y1 will set you back by Rs. 22,999 (~$310), while the OnePlus TV 32Y1 model goes as low as Rs. 12,999 (~$175) in India. The new OnePlus TV models will go on sale starting June 5 via Amazon, and will soon be available from OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital Stores, and authorized retail outlets in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. However, details about international availability are still awaited.